PM's XI v West Indies - Men

Inglis to lead PM's XI in Windies warm up

WA keeper-batter will lead the Prime Minister's XI when they return to action against the Windies in Canberra

Louis Cameron

9 November 2022, 07:00 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

