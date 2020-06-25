Jonassen named Fire skipper as big names depart

Star Australia allrounder Jess Jonassen will captain Queensland this season as the Fire say goodbye to some stalwarts of their state side.

Jonassen takes over the captaincy from Kirby Short, who has retired, with young wicketkeeper-batter Georgia Redmayne to be Jonassen's deputy.

In addition to Short, the Fire have also said farewell to Sammy-Jo Johnson (who has returned to NSW for family reasons) as well as Jemma Barsby and Josie Dooley, who have both joined South Australia.

In their place come teenagers Georgia Voll, Ellie Johnston and Caitlin Mair – who are all still in high school – as well as batter Tess Cooper, who starred in club cricket last season.

Despite the departure of some experienced players, the Fire still boast Jonassen, Beth Mooney and Delissa Kimmince in their squad, who were all part of Australia's recent World Cup triumph.

"The opportunity has come for us to give them a chance to take the next step," Fire coach Ashley Noffke said of the squad's new faces.

"The number of women and girls playing the game in Queensland continues to increase and it is wonderful to see the array of talented players who are emerging as a result of that growth.

"We are working hard as a team during the off-season and our younger players certainly will benefit from the increased exposure to the senior players in our squad like Jess, Georgia, Beth Mooney and Holly Ferling."

This season will be Jonassen's 13th year with the Fire, with the 27-year-old since establishing herself as one of the most reliable players in the country with both bat and ball.

2020-21 Queensland Fire Squad: Tess Cooper, Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen*, Delissa Kimmince*, Charli Knott, Caitlin Mair, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney*, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll

*Cricket Australia contracted

In: Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Tess Cooper, Caitlin Mair, Ellie Johnston

Out: Sammy Jo Johnson (NSW), Josie Dooley (SA), Jemma Barsby (SA), Haidee Birkett (uncontracted), Kirby Short (retired)