ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

'I am not a racist': De Kock apologises, will take knee

South Africa's Quinton de Kock says he will take the knee in South Africa's remaining T20 World Cup games and says being labelled a racist over a 'misunderstanding' left him deeply hurt

Dave Middleton

28 October 2021, 06:21 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

