'I am not a racist': De Kock apologises, will take knee

Bavuma 'surprised and taken aback' by de Kock decision

Quinton de Kock has declared "I am not a racist" and apologised for skipping South Africa's T20 World Cup match against the West Indies following a directive for all players to take a knee in support of anti-racism.

The wicketkeeper-batter has said he will now abide by a Cricket South Africa directive for all players to take a knee before matches, and will participate in the country's remaining T20 World Cup games "if the team, and South Africa, will have me".

In a lengthy statement posted to social media tonight, de Kock said he was "deeply sorry" for the ruckus caused by his absence and added he meant no disrespect to the West Indies team.

"I understand the importance of standing against racism and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example," de Kock's statement read.

"If me taking a knee helps to educate others and make the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so."

South Africa's next match is against Sri Lanka on Saturday (9pm AEDT).

De Kock's statement went on to share his side of the story, saying it was "not fair" that "there always seems to be a drama when we go to World Cups" and hit out at CSA for the timing of their directive.

"Maybe some people don't understand that we were just hit with this on Tuesday morning on the way to a game," he wrote.

"I was shocked that we were told on the way to an important match that there was an instruction that we had to follow, with a perceived 'or else'.

"I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.

"Since our chat with the board last night, which was very emotional, I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions as well.

"I wish this had happened sooner because what happened on match day could have been avoided.

"I think it would have been better for everyone concerned if we had sorted this out before the tournament started."

The 28-year-old has previously been quiet on his controversial decision to not show support for anti-racisim, but used his statement to share his side of the story.

"I come from a mixed race family. My half-sisters are coloured and my step-mom is black. For me, black lives have mattered since I was born.

"I didn't understand why I had to prove it with a gesture, when I live and learn and love people from all walks of life every day.

"When you are told what to do, with no discussion, it felt like it takes away the meaning.

"I have been called a lot of things as a cricketer. But those didn't hurt. Being called a racist because of a misunderstanding hurts me deeply.

"I am not a racist. In my heart of hearts, I know that."