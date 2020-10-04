Tip-top Haynes looks towards 2022 World Cup

Big preseason had Haynes primed for international impact

Rachael Haynes has the 2022 ODI World Cup marked down as Australia's opportunity to redress the disappointment of their 2017 campaign, and the opening batter is determined to be there when it happens.

Haynes will be 34 in December, which makes the left-hander the oldest member of Australia's 14-player white-ball squad by more than 18 months, and there was some speculation she might retire at the conclusion of the ODI World Cup when it was scheduled for next February-March in New Zealand.

That tournament's postponement by 12 months however, does not appear to have fazed Haynes, who continued to shine with the bat and in the field in the first ODI against New Zealand on Saturday, and who says she is fitter than at any other stage of her career following the recent extended pre-season.

"There's no escaping the fact I'm one of the older players in the squad now," said the NSW batter, who made 44 in the opening ODI.

"I wasn't too surprised when (the World Cup) did get postponed, given all that's happening in the world at the moment. It does change your focus a little bit and it took me a little while to get my head around it, but I had a really strong pre-season back in Sydney with New South Wales.

"It was tough, but I really enjoyed it and it was probably the first solid training block I've had in quite a while.

"My body's going really well. I think the training block really helped get me physically stronger and in better shape. I'm certainly in the best shape I've ever been in my career."

Haynes' ODI career has come in two distinct chapters, with her recall in 2017 after a three-and-a-half year hiatus from international cricket the beginning of a remarkably consistent period in her career.

From playing just twice in that year's World Cup, she has established herself as a mainstay of the side, appearing in all 22 of Australia's ODIs since that tournament (of which they have won 21) and even captaining the side on six occasions in the absence of the injured Meg Lanning.

Through that 22-match stretch, only Alyssa Healy (who herself has enjoyed a remarkable career renaissance in that time after being elevated to opener) has scored more runs than Haynes, whose 798 have come at an average of 39.90.

At Allan Border Field on Saturday – a venue where she has scored more ODI runs than anyone – she also continued her recent run of partnering Healy atop the order, with T20I opener Beth Mooney slotting into the No4 position usually occupied by the injured Ellyse Perry.

"It's pretty hard to crack into the top order in this team, (so) it was nice to be up the top and facing the newer ball yesterday," Haynes said, before discussing her now long-term consistency since returning to the ODI set-up.

"It's probably come with a little bit of experience. When I was younger I'd get frustrated a lot quicker and try and play a really big shot.

"I'm just a lot more confident in what my scoring options are – (and taking) the high-percentage options in those moments when I'm getting a bit frustrated.

"I'm also batting with some really high-quality players down the other end. Players like Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning – they're really good to bounce suggestions off.

"Even yesterday Meg could sense I was getting a little bit frustrated and she just came down and reminded me where some good options were, and those sorts of things.

"So I think it's a combination of those things."

Australia will be looking to extend their 20-year possession of the Rose Bowl trophy with victory in Monday's second ODI at Allan Border Field, which would also put them within one win of equalling the world record for consecutive victories – currently held by Ricky Ponting's 2003 Australians.

CommBank T20I and ODI series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa

New Zealand squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Natalie Dodd, Deanna Doughty, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin

All matches to be played at Brisbane's Allan Border Field

First T20: Australia won by 17 runs

Second T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Third T20: New Zealand won by five wickets

First ODI: Australia won by seven wickets

October 5: Second ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

October 7: Third ODI, 10:10am AEST (11:10 AEDT)

Watch live on the Seven Network, Fox Cricket and Kayo Sports