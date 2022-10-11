Weber WBBL|08

Scoop Podcast: Happy Haynes set for farewell tour

Outgoing legend Rachael Haynes steps through her retirement announcement and looks back on some of the memorable moments of an incredible career

Laura Jolly and Emily Collin

11 October 2022, 05:58 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo