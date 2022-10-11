Weber WBBL|08
Scoop Podcast: Happy Haynes set for farewell tour
Outgoing legend Rachael Haynes steps through her retirement announcement and looks back on some of the memorable moments of an incredible career
Laura Jolly and Emily Collin
11 October 2022, 05:58 PM AEST
A month after announcing her retirement from international and state cricket, Rachael Haynes joins Scoop Podcast hosts Emily Collin and Laura Jolly on the show ahead of WBBL|08 which will be her final outing as a professional cricketer.
Sydney Thunder fans will be stoked to hear that despite her "loose" preparations, Haynes is fully embracing the "less is more" mindset, and even teased the possibility of a few switch hits to come to the fore during the season.
Haynes shares how she broke the news of her retirement to her teammates (2:40), the highs and lows of her international career (4:50), why the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean back in 2016 was her favourite ever tour (12:00), as well as what it meant to see her son Hugo and partner Leah waving down from the stands at Edgbaston after winning a Gold Medal (16:30).
Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash