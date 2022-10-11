Scoop Podcast: Happy Haynes set for farewell tour

A month after announcing her retirement from international and state cricket, Rachael Haynes joins Scoop Podcast hosts Emily Collin and Laura Jolly on the show ahead of WBBL|08 which will be her final outing as a professional cricketer.

Sydney Thunder fans will be stoked to hear that despite her "loose" preparations, Haynes is fully embracing the "less is more" mindset, and even teased the possibility of a few switch hits to come to the fore during the season.

Haynes shares how she broke the news of her retirement to her teammates (2:40), the highs and lows of her international career (4:50), why the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean back in 2016 was her favourite ever tour (12:00), as well as what it meant to see her son Hugo and partner Leah waving down from the stands at Edgbaston after winning a Gold Medal (16:30).

