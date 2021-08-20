Trenaman trades Thunder for Tassie in WBBL switch

The Hobart Hurricanes have added to their already imposing list for the upcoming WBBL season, signing talented allrounder Rachel Trenaman on a two-year deal.

Top-order batter Trenaman, who also bowls leg-spin, played every match last season to help the Sydney Thunder claim their second title.

Now, she will be reunited with former Thunder teammates Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg and Nicola Carey in the Hurricanes’ top order, as the club looks to turn around a difficult run in the league.

The Hurricanes had identified their batting as the area where they most needed improvement following a disappointing WBBL|06 campaign that saw them finish on the bottom of the table for the third time in four years, with Priest the only batter to average more than 18.

Speaking earlier this week following her own contract extension, allrounder Carey hinted at new additions that would bolster that aspect of their game, with Trenaman the first of those to be revealed.

A product of the NSW pathway system, Trenaman was first signed by the Thunder as a 15-year-old and made her debut at 17.

Now aged 20, she gained valuable experience last season when she was handed an opportunity at the top of the order – replacing the hole left by the departures of Priest and Stalenberg – and followed it up with an impressive one-day season for NSW, scoring four half-centuries and averaging 43.

It is Trenaman’s skill with willow in hand that will be in most demand at the Hurricanes, who already have two leg-spinners in their ranks in Maisy Gibson and Amy Smith, alongside the off-spin of Molly Strano.

"So far, all my development in cricket has been through the pathway in New South Wales, which is obviously a really strong program, but I’m looking forward to learning how the Hurricanes operate too," Trenaman said.

"Because I have played all my cricket over the last five years in NSW, part of the attraction of making the move is to be working with new minds and different perspectives from both the coaches and the players, so I’m eager to learn and progress my game further.

"Given the great things I’ve heard about the program I’m really excited to be immersing myself in a new environment and am confident of the success we can achieve."

The Hurricanes have five spots left to fill in their 15-player squad for WBBL|07, including two of their three international slots.

Hobart Hurricanes WBBL|07 squad so far: Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck