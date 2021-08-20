WBBL|07

Trenaman trades Thunder for Tassie in WBBL switch

The Hobart Hurricanes have added more top-order strength to their line-up for the coming season by snaring Sydney Thunder title winner Rachel Trenaman on a two-year deal

Laura Jolly

20 August 2021, 07:24 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

