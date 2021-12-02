Topley feeling right at home with Renegades

Reece Topley has left the England T20 World Cup squad with a new outlook and international confidence to instil in the Melbourne Renegades in BBL|11, thanks in part to his hometown teammates.

As a member of the star-studded England squad, who went down to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup semi-final last month in Dubai, Topley spent four weeks with some of England’s short-form stars, whose advice is inspiring his T20 return to Australia this summer.

“Any international experience is unbelievable,” Topley told reporters on Wednesday.

QUICK SINGLE Renegades recruit returns after career-saving summer

“And you have guys like (Chris) Woakes around, so why wouldn’t you feed off them?”

But this isn’t the first time that Topley has spent time in one of his “favourite places”, Melbourne, as he was around the Renegades’ title-winning squad in 2018–2019 as they took down hometown rivals the Stars in a memorable final victory.

This time, it’s different. The Renegades have signed up Topley to their playing roster for BBL|11 as he looks to make the most of his form and fitness after recovering from multiple stress fractures.

The mateship he built two years ago, Topley believes, is another key reason he has felt at ease upon his arrival in Melbourne last month.

“I know a lot of the guys pretty well, forming the relationship years back,” said Topley, who starred for Surrey in England domestic cricket this year.

“They like me because I’m bowling to them in the nets. If I was a batter asking guys to charge in at me, I wouldn’t have been as popular!”

Topley will line up alongside experienced fast bowlers Kane Richardson and James Pattinson, while also playing an important role in developing the young talent coming through with the likes of Zak Evans, Mitch Perry, Jack Prestwidge and Will Sutherland.

Zak attack: Five wickets for young Renegade

“I feel like I’m ready to help,” Topley added.

“I’ve played and toured here with England A side years ago as well.

“It is just great to get playing time after being on the sidelines for a month in Dubai.”

As for his goals wearing the Renegades red on Tuesday against the Adelaide Strikers, the quick kept it simple.

“I want to execute my skill set out here as soon as possible,” he said.

“To play consistently for three years is a big ask, but I’ve been able to answer that and stay injury free, that’s all I can do.”

Sign up for BKT Big Bash Tipping this season at tipping.cricket.com.au! Go for the major prize or join a league and take on your friends, family and colleagues.