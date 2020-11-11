New approach has Stars firming as WBBL|06 favourites

Stars beat Strikers to maintain unbeaten record

An injection of world-class talent combined with a relaxed attitude during the most challenging of seasons has seen the Melbourne Stars install themselves as early WBBL tournament favourites.

The Stars remained unbeaten in Rebel WBBL|06 on Tuesday, seeing off a spirited Adelaide Strikers outfit by five wickets at Blacktown International Sportspark.

Notably, the victory came despite captain Meg Lanning, who is atop the tournament run tally, scoring only 11.

Their outstanding form comes after a torrid WBBL|05, which saw the injury-hit Stars languish at the bottom of the table with just two wins from 14 matches.

They have gelled quickly after a dramatic change to their list, with seven incomers and a new coach in Trent Woodhill.

Living in the challenging environment of the WBBL hub, where there is no escape from cricket or rival players, is always going to be easier for a team that is winning.

However, England import Natalie Sciver also pointed to a relaxed attitude that is helping the players switch off when not training or playing.

"Trent is very laid-back and makes sure when we're switched on, we're on and when we've got some down time to relax, we do that," Sciver told cricket.com.au on Tuesday.

"That formula has been really working for us so far. With the way he works, (the hub) has been quite enjoyable really.

"I woke up a bit tired this morning and I think there were a few tired people out there today, but we turned it on when we needed to and we were up and about in the field."

Go inside the WBBL Village with Nicole Faltum

The Stars have also managed to maintain a clean sheet despite having to manage English veteran Katherine Brunt, who has missed two matches, and have been able to blood a youngster in left-arm spinner Sophie Day.

"With the schedule as it is it's going to be difficult for the same 11 people to play every game, so it's great to have other people performing and putting their hand up and when they get an opportunity, they take it," Sciver said.

The return of Lanning alongside England superstars Brunt and Sciver has brought a sense of confidence to the entire playing group, while the incumbent members of the squad are thriving with an extra year's experience.

Notably, Elyse Villani is playing with freedom at the top of the order alongside Lanning, knowing she has a batting order containing South Africa's Mignon du Preez, Sciver, Brunt and Australia allrounder Annabel Sutherland to follow.

Stars make it four in a row despite Harris blitz

Another enjoying a change in fortunes is leg-spinner Alana King, who has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 4.93.

King said the frustration of three consecutive washouts before their five-game winning streak had been an unlikely contributor to the new-look Stars bonding in the early stages of the season.

"Some fresh faces in the coaching staff and players as well has brought a new life into the Stars," King told cricket.com.au.

"We've got that spark and we're just having plenty of fun.

"Everyone has just got belief in each other and that comes down to the off-field stuff we do (too), we have a lot of fun together on and off the field and everyone backs each other.

"It brought us closer together and hungrier to get out there as a team. The key thing is the Stars are having fun and you can see it on our faces."

QUICK SINGLE Green and bold: Indigenous teens begin new legacy

King spent much of last season on the sidelines due to a thumb injury, playing just seven matches for two wickets.

The 24-year-old moved to Western Australia during the off-season and the strides made in her game have been evident, as is her renewed confidence.

"I've been working with Michael Beer and with (WA coach) Becky Grundy over in the west, just making sure I'm bowling more into the wicket and using my weapon, which is spinning the ball as much as possible," King explained.