Rebel WBBL|06

New approach has Stars firming as WBBL|06 favourites

A relaxed attitude and fresh faces have contributed to the Stars reversing their fortunes and remaining unbeaten

Laura Jolly in Sydney

11 November 2020, 07:31 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo