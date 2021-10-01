Ghosh becomes latest Indian player to secure WBBL deal

Teenage batter Richa Ghosh is the latest Indian player to extend their stay in Australia, signing with the Hobart Hurricanes for the seventh season of Weber WBBL.

Ghosh is familiar with Australian conditions having made her T20I and ODI debuts in Melbourne and Mackay respectively.

The 18-year-old featured in all three of India's ODIs against Australia in Mackay last week, including important knocks of 32no and 44 in the opening two matches.

Seven India players have now been confirmed for WBBL|07, with Ghosh joining Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues (Renegades), Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav (Sixers), Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma (Thunder) with three overseas player spots remaining on club lists.

“I’m very excited to be playing in the WBBL this year,” Ghosh said in a statement.

“I’m very thankful to the Hurricanes for this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to coming to Tasmania and meeting up with my new teammates.”

Ghosh is set to join the Hobart squad after the T20I leg of the series against Australia that concludes on October 10.

The signing of Ghosh is a much-needed boost for the Hurricanes after losing new recruits Rachel Trenaman and Lizelle Lee just weeks out from the start of the season.

Trenaman, a top-order batter who bowls leg-spin, ruptured her ACL two months ago while training with state side NSW. It comes after the Hurricanes confirmed last week South Africa batter Lizelle Lee – who had moved across from the Renegades – would not feature in the tournament, electing to take a break from the game after an extended period on the road.

Trenaman’s injury leaves Hobart with one local replacement spot to fill in their squad.

On Wednesday they announced the additions of up-and-coming teenagers Ruth Johnston and Angelina Genford.

Hailing from Dalby in regional Queensland, 18-year-old allrounder Johnston is a Queensland contracted player, while Genford, also 18, hails from Sydney and is a promising young pace bowler.

Hurricanes WBBL|07 squad: Nicola Carey, Mignon du Preez (SA), Angelina Genford, Richa Ghosh (IND), Maisy Gibson, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest (NZ), Chloe Rafferty, Amy Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman (injured), Belinda Vakarewa, Tayla Vlaeminck.

In: Richa Ghosh (IND), Molly Strano (Renegades), Mignon du Preez (Stars), Rachel Trenaman (Thunder), Angelina Genford, Ruth Johnston

Out: Corinne Hall (Thunder), Emma Flint (maternity leave), Chloe Tryon (SA), Brooke Hepburn (retired), Hayley Matthews (WI), Erica Kershaw

* Australia contracted player