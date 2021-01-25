Net gains critical for Starc's Test spot in SA: Ponting

Ricky Ponting says Australia's left-arm spearhead must rediscover his ability to swing the new ball to justify his spot in the Test XI to face South Africa, with net sessions his only proving ground before the tour

Martin Smith

25 January 2021, 04:36 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

