Vodafone Test Series v India

Ponting reveals his pick in 'unique' Test opener battle

It's the selection debate on everyone's lips and former captain Ricky Ponting has weighed in on who he would select to open the batting in the Tests against India

Martin Smith EXCLUSIVE

19 November 2020, 09:10 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

