'Canes sweat on Meredith scans as Short exits

Dynamite D'Arcy explodes for ton as Hurricanes claim win

The Hurricanes' eight-run win over the Scorchers in Perth has come at a high cost, with strike bowler Riley Meredith suffering a side strain.

Meredith managed to see out his second over – during which he sustained the injury – before he was forced from the field, with Hobart coach Adam Griffith confirmed the 23-year-old quick would fly home for scans to determine the extent of the injury.

"He's been arguably our best bowler this tournament," Griffith said after the win, which pushed the Hurricanes into fifth spot and left Perth languishing in seventh.

"He's been outstanding and that's why we'll be really cautious with managing him through this. We'll get some physio into him when he gets home, get the scans done and see where we're at.

"He finished the over, so that's always a reasonable sign … we're hoping it's just a minor thing."

Meredith is equal-third on the BBL|09 wicket-takers list with 10 scalps at an average of 13.

The injury adds to Hobart's woes after James Faulkner was ruled out for 2-4 weeks with a calf strain and David Miller set to undergo a fitness test ahead of Thursday's re-match against Brisbane at the Gabba, after failing to field against the Scorchers due to calf tightness.

The Hurricanes warmly welcome the return of captain Matthew Wade from Test duties for their next match, though his return will be offset by the departure of century-maker D'Arcy Short, who joins the Australia ODI squad for their upcoming tour to India.

Wade will skipper the side at the Gabba on Thursday night and Wright believes that could free up danger man and stand-in captain Ben McDermott to have a greater impact.

"I think McDermott's done a great job as captain for the first half of the tournament, but it'll be great for him to be able to relax a bit away from the captaincy," the coach said.

"We saw him start to get going last game and it's time for those guys to step up now D'Arcy will be away."

Short will link up with the Australia squad in sublime touch after posting his second Big Bash century from the final ball of the innings.

The WA opener rode his luck, capitalising on five dropped catches on his way to an unbeaten 103 off 70 balls.

Short, who has played four ODIs, was a late addition to the Australia ODI squad, added when Sean Abbott was ruled out with a side strain.