India wicketkeeper Pant stable after car crash

The BCCI confirms gloveman suffered cuts, a ligament tear in his right knee, wrist, ankle, toe and back injuries after a car accident in the north of the country

Reuters

30 December 2022, 03:56 PM AEST

