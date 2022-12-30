India wicketkeeper Pant stable after car crash

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after being involved in a car accident.

Pant's car collided with a divider on the road and caught fire in the northern state of Uttarakhand.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed in a statement on Friday afternoon that Pant was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre for treatment on impact injuries following the accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back," the statement said.

"Rishabh's condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment."

His Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals said the crash was between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district.

"He has now been shifted to a hospital in Dehradun after receiving primary treatment in a hospital in Roorkee," they tweeted.

"Thinking of Rishabh Pant. Hope you're on the mend and back on your feet soon," Delhi coach and Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting posted on social media.

Former India national team batsman VVS Laxman added via Twitter: "Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger ... Get well soon champ."

Pant was part of the Test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month. He was not named in India's Twenty20 and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka next month.