Vodafone Test Series v India

Rohit reportedly in line for Test series involvement

Indian media suggesting swashbuckling batsman will be in Australia and available for back half of four-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy battle

AAP

12 December 2020, 01:44 PM AEST

