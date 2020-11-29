Vote: Biggest Hitters of the BBL, Round 1

There have been thousands of sixes hit over nine seasons of the KFC Big Bash League, but we want to know who has been the biggest and best six hitter in the competition's history.

In the lead up to the start of the new season on December 10, we want you to pick your favourite six hitters in BBL history in a series of head-to-head match-ups before we're left with just one, who will be crowned the unofficial Biggest Hitter of the BBL.

We've narrowed the field down to 16 of the best power hitters the competition has seen, with the winner to be revealed on the eve of the new season.

Fans can have their say in a series of head-to-head polls over the two weeks, with votes to be tallied across the KFC BBL social channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Match 5: Glenn Maxwell v Daniel Christian

Glenn Maxwell (Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars)

Matches: 73

Sixes: 80 (Rank 3)

Balls per six: 15.2 (Rank 14)

% of runs in sixes: 26.2 (Rank 20)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Glenn Maxwell

Be they reverse sweeps or more conventional strokes, Glenn Maxwell simply loves to clear the rope. In fact, he has the third most sixes in the history of the KFC BBL, which is no mean feat for a man who plays half of his games with the long square boundaries of the MCG. A balls per six ranking of 14th in the BBL may be a touch higher than you'd expect, but there won't be many bowlers in the competition who can relax against the right-hander's undoubted six-hitting power.

Daniel Christian (Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades)

Matches: 88

Sixes: 68 (Rank 6)

Balls per six: 16.3 (Rank 18)

% of runs in sixes: 27.7 (Rank 14)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Dan Christian

Anyone who can hit a six onto the roof of the Gabba deserves to be among this company! A veteran of three KFC BBL clubs, Christian can hit some mighty blows and a rate of 68 sixes from 88 matches is highly impressive for a man who bats down the order and often has only a handful of balls to make an impact.

Match 6: D'Arcy Short v Travis Head

D'Arcy Short (Hobart Hurricanes)

Matches: 43

Sixes: 71 (Rank 5)

Balls per six: 17.3 (Rank 22)

% of runs in sixes: 24.1 (Rank 27)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of D'Arcy Short

A powerhouse at the top of the order for the Hobart Hurricanes, D'Arcy Short is more about volume of runs than just six-hitting ability, but he's no stranger to clearing the rope. An average of 1.65 sixes per game puts him behind only Chris Lynn amongst the competition's top 10 run-scorers and Short has hit some of the biggest sixes the BBL has seen, including a handful onto the roof at Blundstone Arena.

Travis Head (Adelaide Strikers)

Matches: 46

Sixes: 59 (Rank 10)

Balls per six: 15.9 (Rank 16)

% of runs in sixes: 27.7 (Rank 15)

Biggest Hitters of the BBL: Best of Travis Head

He will always be remembered for those three consecutive sixes on that memorable New Year's Eve in 2015, but Travis Head is more than a one-off when it comes to clearing the ropes in the BBL. The percentage of career runs he's scored in sixes actually eclipses Glenn Maxwell's while he also has a better balls per six rate than the likes of Dan Christian, Mitchell Marsh and D'Arcy Short.

