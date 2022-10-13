Marsh Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Sri Lankan journeyman in line for shock Shield debut

Scott Boland and Jon Holland to miss Victoria's clash with WA as selectors pluck uncontracted leg-spinning allrounder Ruwantha Kellapotha from club cricket

Jack Paynter

13 October 2022, 04:04 PM AEST

