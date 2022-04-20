Former Aussie keeper Campbell out of induced coma

Former WA and Australia wicketkeeper Ryan Campbell is out of an induced coma after suffering a heart attack while at a London playground with his children

AAP

20 April 2022, 01:55 PM AEST

