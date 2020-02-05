WNCL 2019-20

Scorpions snap losing streak as race to WNCL final looms

New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia all remain in contention for a spot in the WNCL final after Amanda Wellington's Scorpions dashed Victoria's hopes

Emily Collin

5 February 2020, 07:56 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo