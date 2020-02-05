Scorpions snap losing streak as race to WNCL final looms

Leg-spinning allrounder Amanda Wellington struck an unbeaten 60 to power the South Australia Scorpions to their first win of the season and consequently dashing Victoria’s hopes of making the Women’s National Cricket League final.

The domestic 50-over competition is set for a thrilling finish, with the two finalists set to be decided on the final day of the regular season on Thursday.

New South Wales have all but locked in a spot in the final to be held on February 16. Only a convincing loss to Western Australia would have them in any danger of missing out.

A win for Western Australia will put them in the box seat to finish in the top two, but a loss to NSW would leave them relying on Queensland suffering an unlikely loss to the SA Scorpions.

If WA do win, Queensland will need to beat South Australia and collect at least one bonus point - possibly two if WA collect one of their own - to reach the final.

If two teams finish on the same number of points, the team who has registered more wins will advance. If both teams have the same number of wins, net run rate will be the deciding factor.

Desperate to record a first win of the season, the Scorpions got off to a promising start at Allan Border Field after captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Sixteen-year-old Darcie Brown struck first for the Scorpions, removing in-form Victorian opener Elyse Villani for 14 in the fifth over.

Victorian No.3 Amy Vine was able to dig in with 56 runs from 121 balls, staying at the crease until Wellington trapped her in front in the 44th over.

All the while, 20-year-old Ellie Falconer was tearing through the Victorian middle order, preventing Vine from forming any meaningful partnerships. Falconer finished with 4-36 from her eight overs, career best WNCL figures.

Chloe Rafferty and Courtney Neale put on 22 from the final wicket as Victoria posted 191 from their 50 overs.

The South Australian chase was off to a shaky start, with Bridget Patterson dismissed by Neale for nine in the first over.

By the end of the seventh over, the Scorpions were in trouble at 3-18 after McGrath (11) and Eliza Doddridge (1) departed in quick succession. Tegan McPharlin (47) and Emma de Broughe (38) put on a crucial 71-run stand to steady the ship for the South Australians before Victorian spinner Molly Strano had McPharlin caught in the 37th over, bringing Wellington to the crease.

With the Scorpions 4-91, still requiring 101 runs for victory, the 22-year-old managed to form a spate of meaningful partnerships to guide her team home with an over to spare.