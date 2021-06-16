ICC World Test Championship

Tendulkar wants World Cup format for Test Championship

The World Test Championship should be a tournament-style event held in one host nation every four years, says batting great Sachin Tendulkar

Reuters

16 June 2021, 07:57 AM AEST

