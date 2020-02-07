Tendulkar urges fans to donate during Bushfire Bash

Tendulkar calls on fans to raise funds for Bushfire Bash

Sachin Tendulkar revealed former on-field foe Brett Lee was the conduit for his involvement in Sunday's Bushfire Cricket Bash charity game, as the Indian legend called on fans to give generously to support Australians affected by a "catastrophic" summer.

Tendulkar will coach the Ricky Ponting XI for Sunday's star-studded charity fundraiser match at Melbourne's Junction Oval, but while he teased the possibility of dusting off his famously oversized pads, he stressed a lingering shoulder injury would stop him playing in the match.

The 200-Test former India captain, one of the greatest batters in cricket history and arguably the most famous figure the game has produced, did not hesitate when asked if he would like to be involved in the exhibition game.

"I received a message from Brett Lee," Tendulkar told reporters. "Brett said that Kevin (Roberts, Cricket Australia's chief executive) would like to be in touch with you.

"It was a no-brainer. From the moment I was asked, I said, 'yes I'm more than happy to come here.'"

Tendulkar joked that he has "team meetings" planned and "plenty of strategies" in place as he oversees a side stacked with international talent, including a mouth-watering reunion of Australia's long-time Test top three of Justin Langer, Matthew Hayden and Ponting.

Brian Lara, Wasim Akram and Lee also feature in the Ponting XI alongside exciting teenage star Phoebe Litchfield and recent Australian international Elyse Villani.

The rescheduling of the match due to torrential Sydney rain from Saturday at the SCG, where it was originally set to be a curtain-raiser to the KFC BBL final, to Sunday at the Junction Oval, where it will now go ahead following the women's T20 international between Australia and England, meant Shane Warne had to withdraw due to an existing charity commitment in South Africa.

But Adam Gilchrist will lead Ponting and Tendulkar's opponents in Warne's stead, with the Tim Paine-coached side boasting the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Courtney Walsh, Shane Watson, Alex Blackwell and Andrew Symonds.

Tendulkar, who was flanked by Yuvraj at the SCG on Friday, said he had been moved by the devastation caused to both people and wildlife by the bushfires in recent months.

"This is an alarming situation, it's catastrophic - that's an understatement," said Tendulkar. "You see the number of lives it has affected, not only humans but also wildlife which sometimes people don't talk about. That is equally important.

"I'm so happy I'm here in whatever way to support the cause, to raise money.

"Australia has always been dear to me. In 1991, as an 18-year-old I remember coming here (for the first time). I spent almost four months here. I almost had an Aussie accent when I went back to India.

"The competitive cricket that I played here at the age of 18 helped me a lot in my career, so I have a special feeling for Australia and Australian people."

Yuvraj, who played 40 Tests and 304 ODIs in an international career that spanned 17 years, once hit six sixes off one Stuart Broad over but laughed when asked if he hoped to replicate those feats on Sunday.

"I don't know if I'll be able to hit one at the moment," he laughed.

"I don't know how I'm going to play the fast bowlers… I hope (Lee) is not bowling 150kph at this moment … If he’s bowling 150kph, I think I’ll be at the non-striker’s end."

The player of the tournament in India's triumphant 2011 World Cup win on home soil, Yuvraj said he hoped the bushfire relief match would help struggling communities.

"It's sad to see people dying and more than a billion animals dying and some of the animals are (at risk of) going extinct," said Yuvraj.

"It's sad times for humanity but we're here to support each other. Hopefully we can get generate as much funds as possible around the world and get everyone back on their feet."

The Bushfire Bash and the BBL final, along with Australia’s women’s matches against India and England on Saturday and Sunday respectively, form part of Cricket Australia’s ‘Big Appeal’.

Fans can donate at cricket.com.au/BigAppeal with all match profits and funds raised going to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, while fans in Australia can watch the Bushfire Cricket Bash live on Foxtel, Channel7, Kayo Sports, cricket.com.au and the CA Live app.