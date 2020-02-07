Bushfire Cricket Bash

Tendulkar urges fans to donate during Bushfire Bash

India's greatest batter has arrived in Australia ready to help raise as much funds as possible in the Big Appeal

Louis Cameron in Sydney

7 February 2020, 02:16 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo