Full circle: How a twist of fate sealed a childhood dream

There is a certain serendipity around Sammy-Jo Johnson’s full-circle return to New South Wales.

As a teenager in Lismore, with a poster of Brett Lee on her bedroom wall, Johnson grew up dreaming of pulling on the sky blue for the NSW Breakers.

QUICK SINGLE In jail or dead: Johnson and her greatest escape

But after her journey through the NSW underage pathway came to an abrupt halt in her late teens when she couldn’t crack the star-studded senior squad, it was Queensland that offered the fast-bowling allrounder an opportunity to play state cricket in the 50-over Women’s National Cricket League.

And it has been in maroon, then the teal of the Brisbane Heat, that Johnson has since forged a reputation as one of the most damaging players on the domestic circuit.

This summer, a childhood dream will be achieved when Johnson makes her long-awaited NSW debut, having bid farewell to Queensland and signed with the Breakers for 2020-21 – a move she hopes will be the launching pad she needs to tick off her biggest goal: representing Australia.

While leaving the Fire had not been part of the plan, Johnson revealed to cricket.com.au that when her partner Brian received a job offer in Sydney too good to pass up earlier this year, she decided to sound out the Breakers to see if they might be in the market for an experienced quick.

Savage Johnson takes 24 from Devine over

As it happened, they did.

"Brian got offered the job and we umm’ed and uhh’ed, but he’s never really had too many opportunities in terms of his career before, he’s just done whatever he can do where I’ve been," Johnson said.

"We moved from Lismore to Brisbane so I could keep playing cricket … and we were running (a cleaning) business there together for five years, but we closed it down at the end of last year because it was getting too hectic with cricket.

"It was too good of an opportunity to turn down, so we thought, ‘let’s give it a crack’.

"And it’s worked out hand-in-hand with Rene Farrell and Sarah Aley retiring from NSW at the same time, because they needed someone to slide into that senior bowling role."

After relocating with Brian and their two dogs, Turbo and Princess, in late May, Johnson is now happily settled in Sydney’s west, close to the Breakers’ training bases at Sydney Olympic Park and Blacktown – even if the weather is proving a challenge.

"The cold is ridiculous! I don’t reckon I’ve taken my jumper off since I got here," Johnson laughed.

"I was talking to Midge (Alyssa Healy), saying it’s weird because as a high school kid, all I wanted to do was play for the Breakers.

"Growing up, that was my goal. So to have to go away to Queensland and then come back, it’s like a ticking a box, I’m able to achieve something I wanted to do as a kid.

"It’s funny how it works out."

Johnson rips through Stars top order

Already familiar with the likes of Breakers skipper Healy, Lisa Griffith, Ashleigh Gardner and Erin Burns from her days in the NSW pathway and more recent experiences with Australia A, Johnson has been getting to know the young crop of fast bowlers she is joining.

Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Hannah Darlington and Emma Hughes are all still in their teens, and the chance to lead that attack is an opportunity Johnson hopes to use to continue to press her case with Australian selectors.

She played for Australia A squads in series against England and India last year but has yet to make a senior Australian squad.

"New South Wales know how to churn out Australian cricketers and winners in the WNCL, so hopefully if I’m in the right team at the right place at the right time, it can lead to me pulling on that Australian shirt," Johnson said.

"The Breakers have got a really young group, so it opens avenues to me to be a really senior leader (of the bowling attack) and show my leadership skills with the ball."

Australia’s most recent debutante was an 18-year-old fast bowler in Victorian Annabel Sutherland, while 24-year-old pace-bowling allrounder Tahlia McGrath received a Cricket Australia contract in April after two years out of the national side.

But Johnson need only look to the example of new NSW teammate Erin Burns, who made a long-awaited Australian debut last year aged 31, to know time is still on her side.

"Australia have got such a good team, it’s hard to crack regardless of what stats you’ve got or what skillset you offer, it’s such a consistently good side it’s hard for anyone to break in, but I can keep my foot in the door … there’s no reason (I can’t)," she said.

"I’ve just got to give them no excuse not to pick me.

"I’m 27, 28 this year, I think I’ve started to mature and understand my game a lot more and I’ve gotten a bit more consistent.

"With a one-day World Cup next year, that’s one I would love to play a part in."

Johnson fires with bat and ball for Heat

Johnson is currently out of contract with two-time reigning WBBL champions Brisbane Heat, but was giving nothing away when asked about her future.

The contract embargo is set to lift later this month, and Sydney Thunder in particular could be one club eyeing off Johnson’s talents.

"Watch this space, we’ll wait and see," she laughed.