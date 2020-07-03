Full circle: How a twist of fate sealed a childhood dream

Sammy-Jo Johnson is back where it all began at New South Wales, a move she hopes will be the launching pad for a career in the green and gold

Laura Jolly

3 July 2020, 09:46 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo