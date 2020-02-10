Australian Cricket Awards

Evergreen Marsh takes out men's domestic award

Western Australian veteran's outstanding year highlighted by a match-winning ton in the Marsh One-Day Cup final

Adam Burnett

10 February 2020, 08:37 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo