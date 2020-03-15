Marsh Sheffield Shield 2019-20

Sheffield Shield round cancelled, final in doubt

Coronavirus fears prompt Cricket Australia to abandon final round of first-class competition but final may still go ahead if pandemic situation improves

Dave Middleton

15 March 2020, 09:33 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

