Rebel WBBL|05

Nitschke named as Perth Scorchers coach

Shelley Nitschke will balance her duties as the Australia women's assistant coach with her new role as head coach of the Perth Scorchers

Cricket Network

17 December 2019, 12:01 PM AEST

