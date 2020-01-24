New Zealand v India T20s - Men's

Dhawan ruled out of NZ tour, young gun recalled

India will be without their dynamic opener for the ODI and T20 legs of the campaign in New Zealand

AFP

24 January 2020, 11:30 AM AEST

