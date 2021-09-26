Weber WBBL|07

Thunder bolster title defence with Indian duo

The reigning WBBL champions have secured a pair of Indian stars who will stay in Australia following the current multi-format international series

Laura Jolly

26 September 2021, 06:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

