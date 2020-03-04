Molineux poised to replace Perry for semi-final

Aussies confident Molineux could play role in semi-final

Sophie Molineux is poised to return to Australian colours in place of the injured Ellyse Perry for Thursday’s T20 World Cup semi-final against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The talented 22-year-old allrounder has not played in almost a month due to a corked thigh, which she suffered after falling on a ball during a training drill on February 11.

But she trained strongly on Wednesday – fortuitously for Australia, in an outdoor session, after the rain that had earlier forced England and India indoors cleared – and if fit, presents a logical replacement for Perry, who has been ruled out of the finals due to a hamstring tear.

While Molineux is a left-arm spinner, not a fast bowler, she has the ability to fill the hole left by her injured teammate during the Power Play with the ball, while she could also slot into Australia’s middle-order.

"Hopefully we have 14 players to pick from and Sophie could definitely come in and play a role for us," captain Meg Lanning said prior to Australia’s training session on Wednesday.

"We are confident to bring in any player within the squad.

"We’ve been training a lot and there’s been a lot of cricket before this, so everyone is prepared and ready to go.

"It will come down to the match situation, match-ups and things like that. I’m very confident anyone who comes in can play a role."

Such a return would be a bold call by the Australian selectors given Molineux's most recent game was against England on February 9 during the CommBank T20I Tri-Series.

But the Victorian has proven herself when brought back into the side under pressure before – including in that must-win game against England at Junction Oval, where she took 3-19 in a player-of-the-match performance.

She has also been able to train despite her injury, with it hampering her running but not her ability to bat and bowl in the nets.

"It’s certainly been very frustrating for her and for us," Lanning said of Molineux’s injury, which lingered weeks longer than team medical staff had anticipated.

"We thought each game she’d be available, and it just hasn’t panned out that way.

"But she has dealt with it as well as she could, she has always been positive and we always felt that even if she didn’t play in the group stages, that if she was required to play in the semis that she’d be able to play a role for us."

As well as mulling the replacement for Perry, selectors may also need to make a call on the make-up of their bowling attack, with experienced pace bowler Delissa Kimmince and off-spinner Molly Strano two options on the sidelines.

Given the heavy rain forecast for Thursday and the potential for a shortened match, those decisions could well be left to the last minute.

"We’ve got a few options we are looking at to replace Ellyse," Lanning said.

"We can’t truly replace her, but we feel like we have a number of different options to go with depending on what the conditions throw at us, the length of game and things like that."

Much has been made of Perry’s absence for the semi-final and while there is little doubt her loss will be sharply felt, Lanning believes she has no end of potential match-winners at her disposal.

They include openers Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy, vice-captain Rachael Haynes, spearhead Megan Schutt and spinners Jess Jonassen and Georgia Wareham – players who have all stood up at different points through the tournament.

"I think we’ve shown we don’t rely on one or two players and I think that’s really important, especially in the T20 format," Lanning said.

"Heading into this semi-final I’m extremely confident that we’ve got the firepower to deliver and get the win.

"It will be a really good challenge against South Africa, they are a really good team, we’ll have to play extremely well."

Australia and South Africa’s history in the 20-over format is short and sweet; they have played just four times, each time at a World Cup and most recently in 2016 in Nagpur, when the Aussies claimed a six-wicket win.

Lanning’s team have never lost to the Proteas in any format, but the Australian captain suggested that history would mean little come Thursday.

"They have match-winners all through their line-up," she said.

"They are a dangerous team who are in good form, so I’m not sure anything that’s happened in the past matters too much."

