ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Molineux poised to replace Perry for semi-final

She hasn't played a game all tournament, but Australia are confident the spin-bowling allrounder could help fill the sizeable hole left by Ellyse Perry

Laura Jolly in Sydney

4 March 2020, 07:18 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

