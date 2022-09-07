ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Injury strikes Proteas' T20 World Cup squad

South Africa has suffered a major blow ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia with Rassie van der Dussen ruled out of the tournament

AP

7 September 2022, 07:56 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo