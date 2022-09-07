Injury strikes Proteas' T20 World Cup squad

South Africa batsman Rassie van der Dussen has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup with a broken finger.

Van der Dussen was left out of the squad for the tournament in Australia starting next month after failing to recover from a fractured left index finger he sustained during the second Test against England.

Regular limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma is fit again after a left elbow injury and will lead the side in Australia.

South Africa also selected batsman Rilee Rossouw, allrounder Wayne Parnell and 22-year-old newcomer Tristan Stubbs in the 15-man squad on Tuesday.

Allrounder Andile Phehlukwayo missed out and is one of three squad reserves.

Regulars Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are all in the squad.

The T20 World Cup starts on October 16 and South Africa are in a group with India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and two other teams still to be decided.

Before that, the Proteas play a series-deciding final Test against England starting on Thursday and then a T20 and ODI series in India.

South Africa World Cup squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.