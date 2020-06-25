Summer of Pope looms after SA spin exits

Twenty-year-old Lloyd Pope will carry the bulk of South Australia's spin duties this summer, the leg-spinner the only frontline slow bowler named in a 19-man Redbacks squad announced today.

The departure of spinners Adam Zampa (NSW) and Tom Andrews (Tasmania) has opened the door for Pope to play a leading role for SA this season after he played just one Marsh Sheffield Shield match last summer.

The flame-haired tweaker, who has quickly earned a cult following in Australian cricket, burst onto the domestic scene with a haul of 7-87 against Queensland in late 2018. However, he's been unable to replicate that success since then, taking just three wickets in his other four first-class games.

The exits of Zampa and Andrews had already been confirmed and they follow the departure of South Australian leggie Tom O’Connell, who joined Victoria at the start of last season.

The Redbacks have promoted former WA batsman Will Bosisto to a full contract, while twin brothers Corey and Thomas Kelly join the rookie list.

KFC BBL star Alex Ross has been delisted.

"We hope that a positive mix of experience and younger players will help us progress to playing more consistent cricket in the 2020-21 season," General Manager, High Performance Tim Nielsen said.

"We thank Adam Zampa and Tom Andrews for their service to the state and wish them well for the future."

South Australia are currently without a head coach following the departure of Jamie Siddons last season and are awaiting the results of a full review of the state’s cricket, being conducted by former Australia batsman, Mike Hussey.

SA Redbacks squad: Wes Agar, Will Bosisto, Alex Carey*, Tom Cooper, Brad Davis, Daniel Drew, Callum Ferguson, David Grant, Travis Head*, Henry Hunt, Jake Lehmann, Conor McInerney, Joe Mennie, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Kane Richardson*, Luke Robins, Chadd Sayers, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter, Daniel Worrall

*Cricket Australia contracted

Rookies: Jacob Dickman, Corey Kelly, Thomas Kelly, Tim Oakley, Liam Scott

In: Bosisto, Davis, Drew, C Kelly, T Kelly, Scott

Out: Alex Ross, John Dalton, Tom Andrews (Tasmania), Adam Zampa (New South Wales), Patrick Page Jnr, Spencer Johnson, Ben Pengelley