Pick and stick: Redbacks to keep faith in Pope

South Australia have vowed to stick by Lloyd Pope despite the former Australian Under-19 sensation enduring an expensive reality check following his history-making start to the Marsh Sheffield Shield campaign.

New Redbacks coach Jason Gillespie said Pope would continue to be given opportunities to flourish even as the wrist-spinner conceded more than five runs an over during their loss to Western Australia and draw against Tasmania.

The 20-year-old produced some brilliance against WA to complete the first five-wicket haul by a wrist-spinner on the first day of a Shield season in 50 years, but has since struggled for control.

After that stunning day-one performance, Pope conceded 272 runs from 44.3 wicketless overs, though Gillespie was buoyed by his two late wickets against Tasmania on Wednesday including century maker Jake Doran.

"I thought he bowled well for periods of time but the challenge going forward is to string a bit more consistency there," said Gillespie, the ex-Test paceman who has returned to coach his former state.

"He's learning and he's working really hard at his game which is brilliant. He's got all the support in the world with his teammates and we're seeing signs of progress.

"(We will) give him as many opportunities as we possibly can. There are times in any season where conditions dictate you go a different way with your side. But as much as possible we'd love to give Lloyd opportunities to learn and develop.

"You can only do so much at training and nets and bowling to a (baseball) mitt. Getting out there and getting in that contest in different situations, different times in the game – he'll only be better for actually experiencing that."

SA skipper Travis Head has previously identified the importance of Pope's development to their hopes of ending a 25-year Sheffield Shield-winning drought, noting that recent champions NSW, Queensland and Victoria have all had strong spin bowling options.

From a national perspective, Pope has also been earmarked as a bowler with considerable upside and has spent time in Brisbane with the National Performance Squad.

His captivating eight-wicket haul in the U19 World Cup semi-final in 2018 coupled with a seven-for in just his second Shield game later that same year came as Australian cricket collectively wondered who Nathan Lyon's long-term successor as Test spinner might be.

Mitch Swepson and Ashton Agar, both of whom have made strong starts to the Shield season, would appear to have the inside running for now but SA are hoping Pope can eventually make a case.

Already in his short seven-game first-class career Pope has been no stranger to lean trots; he returned 1-423 from his next six bowling innings after his breakthrough 7-87 against Queensland.

But the fact the Redbacks entrusted him to be their lead, and only, spinner this season has helped engender an awareness among teammates that his talent requires careful harnessing.

Even the Redbacks' famously frugal quick Chadd Sayers, who sent down 17 maidens from 29 overs in Tasmania's first innings, concedes their pace attack will at times need to 'go dry' to allow Pope the freedom to attack.

"Leg spin is a tough art to conquer and he's only 20 years old," said Sayers. "You've got to stick with him.

"There's not many good spinners around so when you get one like Lloyd you've got to put time into him. You're going to have the odd off day. As a team we've just got to cop that.

"Leg-spinners are wicket takers so as quicks we know he's going to go for the odd boundary here or there. When we're bowling in tandem with him we've got to keep it tight.

"Some days we'll get the wickets and some days he'll get the wickets. He's a talent and we're going to stick with him.

"He's still learning and he's going to get better every game he plays."