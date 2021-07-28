Sri Lanka v India T20Is - Men's

Sri Lanka v India series delayed due to COVID-19 case

Second T20 delayed a day after a positive case was recorded in the Indian camp just hours before the match was due to begin

Reuters

28 July 2021, 07:35 AM AEST

