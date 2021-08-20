Sri Lanka Test star bound for Melbourne club cricket

Mulgrave Cricket Club confirm Sri Lanka batsman Lahiru Thirimanne will turn out for the club this summer

Dave Middleton

20 August 2021, 05:39 PM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

