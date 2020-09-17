Stats wrap: Aussies make history, Root's barren series

Starc's sizzling starts

Does it seem like Mitchell Starc always makes things happen in the opening over? Well, he's the world-leader in terms of getting an early breakthrough.

Since the start of 2015 in men's ODIs, Starc has taken 18 wickets in his first over of the innings, clearly the best of any bowler in that time, ahead of Lasith Malinga (9) and Chris Woakes (6).

Double trouble! Starc strikes with match's first two balls

In game two, Starc got Jason Roy out lbw with the second ball of the match, but Roy survived on review. In game three, Starc dismissed Roy with the first ball of the match, caught in the gully.

It means Starc has now dismissed Roy five times in ODIs, the most he's dismissed any one batter. Likewise for Roy, no one has dismissed him on more occasions than Starc's five.

Record-breaking series for Zampa

After a difficult T20 series where his figures didn't reflect his contribution with the ball, Adam Zampa had the best ODI series of his career in the three matches that followed.

He took 10 wickets at an average of 14.2 and conceded just 4.7 runs an over.

Perfect 10: Red-hot Zampa claims Aussie spin record

The leg-spinner was the leading wicket-taker in the series, and in the process became the first Australian spinner to take 10 wickets in a three-match series and just the seventh man to achieve the feat.

Importantly for Australia, Zampa dismissed arguably England's most important player, captain Eoin Morgan, on all three occasions. Zampa bowled 16 deliveries at Morgan in the series, costing 11 runs for those three wickets.

Australia have played 36 three-match bilateral ODI series, and this is the first time a spinner has taken 10 wickets... Adam Zampa in some serious form #ENGvAUS September 16, 2020

Barren summer with the bat for Root

Usually a reliable source of runs in England's middle order, Joe Root was unable to have much impact with the bat against Australia.

The England Test captain managed 40 runs in the three-match series, and only once has he scored fewer in a multi-game bilateral campaign, with 36 in 4 innings against Australia in 2013.

Australia win an ODI classic to claim series

Root has a phenomenal ODI average of 50.1, but Australia have proved to be his sole bogey team; he averages 27.25 against the Aussies from 28 innings.

It was also the first time since becoming an international cricketer that Root has gone an entire English summer without reaching three figures, unable to do so in the Tests against West Indies and Pakistan as well.

Marvellous from Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell finished the series as Australia's leading run-scorer with 186 runs, an impressive effort from No.7 in the order.

QUICK SINGLE Maestro Maxwell sets new ODI world record

The allrounder also passed the milestone of 3000 ODI runs in his career, something he’s done much faster than anyone else in the 50-year history of one-day international cricket.

Sixth-wicket winners for Australia

In the opening ODI, Maxwell and Mitch Marsh pulled Australia out of a difficult position and compiled the highest sixth-wicket stand against England in Australian ODI history (126 runs).

It was a record that would be smashed only five days later as Maxwell and Alex Carey put on 212 for the sixth wicket, an Australia ODI record against all opponents after the fall of the fifth wicket.

Maxi and Kez! Record Aussie fightback floors England

It was also the third-highest sixth-wicket ODI partnership of all time, behind only Grant Elliott and Luke Ronchi's 267 in 2015 and MS Dhoni and Mahela Jayawardene's 218 in an exhibition match in 2007.

Other stats

1 – No balls bowled by Jofra Archer in ODI cricket. Unfortunately for him, the first time he’s overstepped came in the 20th over of the third ODI, costing him the wicket of Alex Carey.

3 – Tosses won by Eoin Morgan in the series. The England skipper won every toss in the ODI series after Aaron Finch won every toss in the T20I series.

4 – Centuries hit by Australian No.7 batsmen in men's ODIs. Maxwell became just the fourth following the performances of Marcus Stoinis (146* against New Zealand in 2017), James Faulkner (116 against India in 2013) and Matthew Wade (100* against Pakistan in 2017).

Hazlewood, Billings star as Aussies win gripping first ODI

5 – Years since England's last bilateral series loss at home, which just so happened to be against Australia in a five-match series in September, 2015.

10 – ODI centuries hit by Jonny Bairstow. England's opener brought up his tenth ton in the third ODI off 116 balls, the slowest of all his hundreds.

12 – David Warner's series average. His 36 runs is also his lowest output in a three-match bilateral series.

Warner finds new foe in battle of England

74.75 – Chris Woakes' ODI batting average in his last eight innings against Australia, including three 50s.

105 – Sixes for Glenn Maxwell in ODI cricket after he hit 11 in this series. Only Kieron Pollard (86 innings) reached the 100 milestone faster than Maxwell's 103 innings.

305 – The highest successful run chase ever in Manchester, overtaking England's 4-286 in a 60-over ODI in 1986. It's also the 11th time Australia have chased down a score of at least 300 in ODI cricket.

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

First T20: England won by two runs

Second T20: England won by six wickets with seven balls to spare

Third T20: Australia won by five wickets with three balls to spare

First ODI: Australia won by 19 runs

Second ODI: England won by 24 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by three wickets with two balls to spare