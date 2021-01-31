O'Keefe ponders the end as another Final looms

Stephen O'Keefe says there's life in his veteran legs yet but the left-arm spinner, who has integral to the Sydney Sixers' recent success, is prepared for the upcoming KFC BBL Final to potentially be his last act for the club.

The reigning champions' vow to be the most adaptable team in the most unusual of seasons has been fulfilled given their first home game of the tournament will be next weekend's BBL Final at the SCG.

O'Keefe remains as difficult to get away as ever despite managing a calf niggle through the back-end of the tournament, helping the ladder-leading Sixers reach their second decider in as many years after knocking off the Perth Scorchers in Canberra on Saturday.

The 36-year-old, who retired from first-class cricket last year after not being offered a contract by New South Wales, will sit down with Sixers general manager Jodie Hawkins and coach Greg Shipperd when he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

O'Keefe joked that he's available "if anyone out there is keen on a 40-year-old middle-aged fat, slow left-arm spinner", but his self-deprecation masks what has been another strong campaign.

The nine-Test tweaker is one of only five bowlers with at least 25 overs to their name in BBL|10 who holds an economy rate below seven, but said he would not take issue with the Sixers if they decided to instead go with younger spinners Lloyd Pope and Ben Manenti next season.

"I debated this at the start of the (season), whether I'd still like to go around," O’Keefe said on Saturday evening.

"It (playing on next season) depends on what time you ask me – if you ask me in an hour's time, I'd probably say yeah. If you ask me tomorrow morning, I'd probably say no.

"I've been upfront and the greatest thing about 'Jodes' and 'Shippy' is that they've been transparent the whole way along.

"They haven't given me another year after this because they want to see how this year went, and we came to that meeting point together and then we'll review it at the end of the year. We'll have that discussion again at the end (of the season). If there's a spot there, great.

"But we have Ben Manenti, Lloyd Pope, good young spinners; if those guys want to come in and play and can do a better job, then I will happily stand aside and let those guys play for 10 years and I couldn't be happier."

The Sixers and the Thunder both had their scheduled home games in Sydney moved elsewhere due to a COVID19 outbreak in the city in December, but Sydney's magenta side have rolled through BBL|10 as the tournament's standout side despite not playing a single match at home.

And their chances of claiming back-to-back titles could be further boosted if Mitchell Starc elects to make himself available for the decider at the SCG.

The left-arm pace star has not played a game all tournament, but captain Moises Henriques has kept the door ajar for a possible return this weekend.

O'Keefe said the club has thrived off being overlooked all summer.

"We've been underrated, I think each year we are," he said. "Hats off to Jodie, to Greg Shipperd, who brought this group together.

"At times it's felt like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, going a bit mad being with the same people and the same bubble.

"But they've kept us engaged and connected when we needed to and the result is showing out on the paddock.

"We said at the start of the tournament that we were going to be the most adaptable team and I think we've done that.

"We're a team that loves to be on the road and we've been on the road longer than what we thought we were going to be. But we always try and have a bit of a laugh and a joke that we love being on the road as opposed to kicking the can and saying we want to be in our own beds."

BBL|10 Finals Series (all matches will screen on Channel 7, Fox Cricket & Kayo)

The Eliminator: Brisbane Heat (4) beat Adelaide Strikers (5) by six wickets

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers (1) beat Perth Scorchers (2) by nine wickets

The Knock-Out: Sydney Thunder (3) v Brisbane Heat (4). Sunday, Jan 31, Manuka Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

The Challenger: Perth Scorchers (2) v Winner of The Knock-Out. Thurs Feb 4, Optus Stadium, 7.45pm AEDT

The Final: Sydney Sixers v Winner of The Challenger. Sat Feb 6, SCG, 7.40pm AEDT