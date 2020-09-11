England v Australia ODIs - Men's

Smith out as Australia sent in to bat in first ODI

Steve Smith to miss the first ODI after suffering a knock in the nets on the eve of the match in Manchester

Louis Cameron

11 September 2020, 09:10 PM AEST

