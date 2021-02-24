Marsh Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Injured Smith, bereaved Starc to miss Shield clash

The NSW Blues will be without two internationals for their rematch with Victoria with the Australia paceman grieving death of his father after cancer battle, while Smith is battling an elbow complaint

Sam Ferris

24 February 2021, 02:04 PM AEST

@samuelfez

