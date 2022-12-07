Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

No rest at the wicket, as Smith again gets captaincy call-up

Still finding trouble sleeping during Test matches, stand-in skipper Steve Smith says he has become accustomed to it as he prepares to lead his country for the second year running in Adelaide

Andrew Ramsey in Adelaide

7 December 2022, 06:24 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

