KFC BBL|12

Fans flock back to BBL as 40,000 witness NYE thriller

Fans have returned in droves to the Big Bash this summer with the BBL's biggest crowd since before the pandemic treated to a final over thriller on New Year's Eve in Adelaide

Jack Paynter

31 December 2022, 10:17 PM AEST

@jackpayn

