CommBank Series v India - ODIs

Cloud over Sydney's start to the international summer

With India's women due to arrive in Australia in six weeks, CA officials are keeping a close eye on Sydney as COVID wreaks havoc on the winter codes

Laura Jolly

20 July 2021, 06:16 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

