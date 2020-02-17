Cup contenders supersize their super-over strategies

Spots still up for grabs for opener: Aussie coach

With last year's drama-filled men's World Cup final an enduring image for all who witnessed it, Australia women's team coach Matthew Mott wants to get his squad used to the tension and tactics of the super-over scenario before the T20 tournament kicks off later this week.

Ever since England controversially claimed their maiden men's World Cup title on the basis of a boundary countback after scores remained deadlocked after the super over at Lord's last July, teams have placed greater emphasis on better planning for the rare happenstance.

But Mott admits that when the women's tri-series match between Australia and England at Canberra earlier this month was tied at completion of the regulation 20 overs, his team were unclear on some of the protocols and practicalities involved in preparing for a super over.

Relive dramatic Super Over from World Cup Final

And he wants to ensure there is no similar confusion as to the sequence of details such as when the bowling team (the team that batted first in the match) chooses a ball for the super over, the end from which they'll bowl, and the player who bowls it come the start of the T20 World Cup on Friday.

The ICC has agreed to allow teams to engage in a practice 'super over' if time permits at the conclusion of the current round of warm-up games that are taking place in Adelaide and Brisbane to further familiarise themselves with the unique demands the sudden-death tool places on players.

South Africa and Sri Lanka began a faux super-over contest at the conclusion of their practice game at Karen Rolton Oval on Sunday, but it was abandoned midway through when Sri Lanka's Achini Kulasuriya was struck on the head in a fielding mishap and stretchered from the field.

QUICK SINGLE Kulasuriya cleared of serious injury after nasty knock

In the wake of their six-wicket loss to England in yesterday's subsequent warm-up match, New Zealand engaged in an intra-squad super-over simulation that included having fielders crowded around the pitch with batters told they needed a single off one delivery to 'win' the match.

"It’s something we discussed with the ICC the other day," Mott said prior to his team's training session in Adelaide today, about the inclusion of super-over rehearsals in the warm-up schedule.

"They'd like to see it, and I think it's a great idea and a good initiative.

'Certainly we were caught out a little bit with some rule changes in the tri-series, so an extra chance to practice it in a game against other opposition, we'll definitely put our hands up for it."

'Veteran' Schutter expecting high-scoring matches

Australia lost that super-over at Manuka, after makeshift opening combination Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner scored just eight from six balls against England spinner Sophie Ecclestone and rival skipper Heather Knight then plundered nine runs off three deliveries from Ellyse Perry.

The need to fully prepare for the super over contingency becomes clearer when it's revealed the last time Australia were involved in a tied women's T20 international match was a decade ago, in the World Cup played in the West Indies.

In that match, Australia and England finished equal on 104 runs apiece with scores also deadlocked after the super over which meant Australia were declared winners on boundary countback after Jess Duffin had hit the sole six of the game.

In the wake of the men's World Cup final at Lord's last year, the ICC have changed regulations governing tied results to ensure that super overs continue to be played until one team emerges with a winning score.

QUICK SINGLE Aussie bowling spots still up for grabs: Mott

It's not the only change to playing conditions the ICC will pioneer for the three-week tournament that finishes with the final at the MCG on March 8.

For the first time in international cricket, front-foot no-balls will no longer be policed by on-field umpires with responsibility for that jurisdiction resting with the off-field official studying live vision of the game.

Having monitored the landing point of a bowler's front foot, the third umpire will directly communicate any infringement to their on-field colleague who will signal accordingly.

Mott believes the initiative, which will require the endorsement of member boards that make up the ICC before it is instituted in other forms of international cricket, is a welcome move that is long overdue.

Brilliant Bolton leads WA to first WNCL title

"I think it makes a lot of sense," Mott said today.

"It's one of the rules that's been ambiguous for a while and I don’t think it’s possible for the umpires to look at the front foot and then look up and make the right decisions.

"The main thing for the on-field umpires is to get the on-field decisions right.

"And if they can get a hand from people on the sideline that are sitting up there in the box that only makes sense."

In addition to the super over and no-ball changes, teams at the women's T20 World Cup will need to sharpen their processes for using the Decision Review System (DRS).

DRS technology is not available for women's international fixtures played outside the auspices of ICC tournaments (the 50-over and 20-over World Cups) and as a result, players have little opportunity to glean which decisions they should or shouldn't refer to the video umpire.

But given that each team is allowed one unsuccessful review in each innings of the super over during the upcoming World Cup, it's another protocol that will require some fine-tuning before the tournament proper gets underway with Friday's match between Australia and India in Sydney.

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Warm-up

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network