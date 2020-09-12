CommBank T20Is v New Zealand

It's our turn: New Zealand eye Australian upset

Suzie Bates believes the White Ferns are due to snap their losing streak against the world champion Australians

Laura Jolly

12 September 2020, 09:50 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo