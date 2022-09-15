Weber WBBL|08

Bates signing takes Sixers star power to the next level

White Ferns legend Suzie Bates will team up with Alyssa Healy at the top of the order as the Sixers look to return to glory

Emily Collin

15 September 2022, 06:00 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo