Bates signing takes Sixers star power to the next level

Just two days after revealing Sophie Ecclestone would don the magenta in WBBL|08, the Sydney Sixers have confirmed White Ferns legend Suzie Bates as the club's second and final overseas signing.

Bates' signing completes the Sixers' allotment of marquee players – and there's can be no doubting the star power in Sydney, with Australian superstars Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner making up the quintet.

QUICK SINGLE Top-ranked Ecclestone to don magenta in WBBL debut

Not only a legend of international cricket, Bates has a proven record of success in the Weber WBBL having spent four seasons at the Adelaide Strikers and two at the Perth Scorchers, amassing 1738 runs and 35 wickets. The 34-year-old did not feature in last year's competition due to travel restrictions.

Bates takes an absolute screamer

Bates - who played an integral role in New Zealand's Commonwealth Games Bronze Medal win and most recently helped the Oval Invincibles to The Hundred title in England – said she is looking forward to the challenge of returning the Sixers to the top of the WBBL table.

"They've been one of the most successful club's in WBBL history, but I think they'd be the first to admit that in recent times they haven't done as well as they'd like," Bates said.

"I can't wait to be part of a team that wants to make finals and wants to win Championships."

New head coach Charlotte Edwards indicated that Bates, a batting allrounder who currently leads the tally for most women's T20I runs with 3531, would join dynamic wicket-keeper batter Alyssa Healy at the top of the order, replacing captain Ellyse Perry.

"In terms of 'on field' we identified an opening batter as a position we needed going into WBBL|08 and Suzie is world leading in that position," Edwards said.

QUICK SINGLE Edwards out to elevate Perry's T20 game with Sixers

"I'm looking forward to (Bates) forging a strong opening partnership with Alyssa Healy,"

"I'm looking forward to sitting back and enjoying the sight of two of the best openers in the world doing their thing."

The Sixers now have just three local players left to announce ahead of their season opening match against the Brisbane Heat in Mackay on October 13.

Sydney Sixers WBBL|08 squad so far: Ellyse Perry* (c), Ashleigh Gardner*, Alyssa Healy*, Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Suzie Bates (NZ), Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Angela Genford

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash