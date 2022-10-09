WBBL preview: Sixers out to snap finals drought

With a new coach, two new overseas recruits and a much-anticipated homecoming, Sydney Sixers are determined to snap their three-season streak of bottom four finishes.

Despite boasting a strong squad that includes Australian stars Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner, the two-time champions have not been able to click in recent seasons, finishing in eighth position in WBBL|07.

England legend and highly rated coach Charlotte Edwards is on board, having replaced Ben Sawyer following his departure to coach New Zealand's women, while the club has added the world's No.1 T20 bowler Sophie Ecclestone and New Zealand great Suzie Bates to their list.

Bates is quality addition to join Healy at the top of the order, with Perry expected to fill the same sort of middle-order role she performed with success for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.

In good news for fans, the Sixers will return to North Sydney Oval this season after spending last season entirely on the road due to border closures.

"I actually sent a message to Midge (Healy) when all our internationals and final signings had been done, and I said, 'our squad is absolutely ridiculous'," Nicole Bolton told cricket.com.au.

"But as we know, that means (nothing) ... so while we've got a really exciting squad, I think we've got a bit of work to do.

"We've definitely under performed the last couple of years.

"So I think now that the comps back to normal (rather than in hubs) and the girls have had a decent break, I'm hoping that it will bring the best out of some of our players and hopefully we're at the better end of the ladder this year ... the girls seem like they're in a good mindset."

Last year's result: Eighth (four wins, nine losses, one no result)

WBBL|08 squad: Ellyse Perry (CA contracted) (c), Ashleigh Gardner (CA contracted), Alyssa Healy (CA contracted), Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Suzie Bates (NZ), Jade Allen, Nicole Bolton, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Angela Genford, Kate Peterson (two list spots yet to be confirmed)

In: Sophie Ecclestone, Suzie Bates, Angela Genford (Hurricanes), Kate Peterson (Thunder)

Out: Hayley Silver-Holmes (Hurricanes), Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Matilda Lugg

Possible best XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry (c), Nicole Bolton, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle

Sophie Ecclestone is the No.1 ranked T20 bowler // Getty

Key player: Sophie Ecclestone. The left-arm orthodox spinner is the world’s top-ranked T20I bowler and has never appeared in the WBBL before, and her skills both with ball and in the lower-order with the bat will be a huge boost to the magenta team.

The imports: Arriving alongside Ecclestone is New Zealand great Suzie Bates, who adds a wealth of experience and talent to the top of the order.

Watch out for: Lauren Cheatle. The Sixers have sorely needed a bowler to take the competition by the scruff of the neck last season; Cheatle was their highest wicket taker with 10 scalps despite playing only eight matches. The left-armer has had a torrid history of bad luck with injury and ailments, but if she can string a full season together, look out.

I've grown so much: The evolution of Ashleigh Gardner

The cult hero: Ashleigh Gardner’s WBBL|07 was one she’d rather forget, but her all-round game continues to evolve and mature and she has produced a number of match-winning efforts for Australia across the past year, including her Commonwealth Games heroics against India.

The secondary storyline: Can Ellyse Perry do enough to force her way back into Australia’s best T20I side? There is at least one spot available for the upcoming World Cup after the retirement of Rachael Haynes, and this is Perry’s chance to prove it should be hers.

Fixtures

October 13 v Heat, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

October 15 v Strikers, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

October 16 v Stars, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

October 21 v Strikers, Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

October 29 v Hurricanes, Eastern Oval, Ballarat

October 30 v Renegades, Eastern Oval, Ballarat

November 2 v Thunder, Blacktown International Sportspark

November 5 v Scorchers, Lilac Hill, Perth

November 10 v Renegades, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

November 12 v Stars, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

November 13 v Scorchers, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne

November 16 v Heat, North Sydney Oval

November 18 v Thunder, North Sydney Oval

November 20 v Hurricanes, North Sydney Oval

