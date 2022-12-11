KFC BBL|12

BBL|12 preview: Experienced internationals key for Thunder

The Thunder's young guns are set learn plenty from established international stars in BBL|12 with a top order boasting the firepower of David Warner, Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw

Jack Paynter and Riley Alexander

11 December 2022, 01:00 PM AEST

