BBL|12 preview: Experienced internationals key for Thunder

Having secured the biggest recruit of KFC BBL|12, David Warner, and two of the most in-form overseas batters, Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw, in the draft, the unfortunate reality to Thunder fans is the trio appear unlikely to play together this summer.

Hales, who returns to the Sydney Thunder for the fourth straight season after being selected with pick 15 in the inaugural BBL Draft in August, and Rossouw (pick 18), will depart the Big Bash for the UAE and South Africa T20 leagues respectively before Warner joins the squad after the Sydney Test.

While Warner will undoubtedly fill the void at the top of the order, the departure of the two overseas stars opens the door for homegrown talent in Matthew Gilkes, Jason Sangha and Ollie Davies to leave their mark on the competition.

Sangha especially will be looking to build on his success from last season where his 445 runs at 49.44 put him in the top five run-scorers for BBL|11 and he has recently been promoted to full-time captain after the departure of Usman Khawaja during the offseason.

Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss told cricket.com.au they wouldn't be afraid to give a chance to their talented young players sitting on the bench, like when Sangha was thrown into the No.3 role last summer after not being selected at all over the previous two seasons.

While they lost their prized top draft pick David Willey after he withdrew from BBl|12, they have replaced him with exciting Afghanistan tearaway Fazalhaq Farooqi, who claimed 2-29 against Australia in the T20 World Cup, and Pakistan leg-spinner Usman Qadir.

Emerging spinner Tanveer Sangha looks set for an extended stint on the sidelines as he continues to recover from back stress fractures diagnosed on the eve of the domestic summer, with Qadir, Chris Green and Jason Sangha options to fill the gap in the spin department.

BBL|11 result: Fourth, lost Knockout final

BBL|12 Draft picks: David Willey* (7th – Platinum), Alex Hales (15th – Gold), Rilee Rossouw (18th – Silver). * – withdrawn

Squad: Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales (England), Baxter Holt, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Sangha (c), Tanveer Sangha, David Warner, Sam Whiteman. Replacement players: Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan), Usman Qadir (Pakistan)

Ins: Rilee Rossouw, David Warner, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sam Whiteman, Usman Qadir

Outs: Sam Billings (Brisbane Heat), Usman Khawaja (Brisbane Heat), Jonathan Cook, Saqib Mahmood, Chris Tremain (Hobart Hurricanes), Mohammad Hasnain

Possible best XI: David Warner, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Jason Sangha (c), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Usman Qadir, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Possible best XI for first game: Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Jason Sangha (c), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Daniel Sams, Gurinder Sandhu, Usman Qadir

Which Aussie legend would you draft for the BBL?

Inside word with Thunder coach Trevor Bayliss

Warner whirlwind

"Just to have Davey playing for us is a real bonus. It'd be great if all the Australian players could play at some stage, obviously that's not going to happen. But to have someone of his experience and his talent will be boon not just for the competition and the Thunder, but especially our younger players to play alongside someone with his quality and experience. With Davey's experience around the world and his knowledge of the game I think that would be of benefit to anyone.

QUICK SINGLE Warner wants to leave a legacy for future generations

The draft picks

"Alex (Hales), everyone around Australia knows who he is, he's been to the Big Bash for a number of years now (and) with the Thunder for the last four years, so he brings a lot of runs and a lot of experience at the top of the order and we expect the same again this year.

Which prime international legend would you love to draft?

"Rilee (Rossouw), coming back into the international scene for South Africa in the last year, he's been fantastic – he's got international hundreds at T20 level, a left-hander, he's a quality player (and) in form which is what you want so we're looking for big things from him as well this year. Wherever he bats in that top three or four, he'll be of advantage for us."

Afghan express

"It was disappointing (to lose David Willey) at the time but in this day and age that type of thing happens a fair bit and you learn to move on pretty quickly and change tack a little bit. We've actually got two replacements in his place (Fazalhaq Farooqi and Usman Qadir).

QUICK SINGLE Big Bash blow as Willey withdraws from Thunder

"We didn't really think of (Fazalhaq) before Willey let us know he wasn't coming. After he pulled out it was a case of 'what are the options now?' He bowled pretty well during the (T20) World Cup and he was available, so it was 'let's give him a go'. His bowling fitted in with what we needed more than anything. He's performed well at international level just recently (against Sri Lanka) so we're looking forward to him doing well."

Green machine

"(Chris Green) he's played around the world in these T20 competitions so there's plenty of experience there. But he is over the moon having been selected in the longer formats for NSW and then to do what he did in his first game or two was fantastic, so hopefully he brings that confidence into the Big Bash."

Green's dream debut capped off with five-wicket haul

Player to watch

"Someone like Jason Sangha, who had a good season last year, hopefully he can continue that and go even better. But everyone is talented, and everyone's got the ability to have a good season.

"One of our strengths last year was it was very much a team effort throughout the tournament and I don't think it will be any different this year. We've got some strength sitting on the bench, some good young players that we wouldn't be afraid of giving a chance to and putting the homegrown talent on display."

QUICK SINGLE Sangha arrives with a little help from his friends

Biggest threat

"The other seven. You look through everyone else's list and every team on their day can be unbeatable. There are some very good players throughout those eight teams and from a cricket fans point of view, of which I'm one, hopefully it's some good close games this year and some good cricket and it creates a lot of interest."