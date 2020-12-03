KFC BBL|10

Preview: Thunder add pieces to make them contenders

A core group of players, a key off-season acquisition, and some outstanding international talent have the Sydney Thunder eyeing off a BBL crown to go with the club's WBBL title

Martin Smith

3 December 2020, 05:39 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

