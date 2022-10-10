Weber WBBL|08

WBBL preview: Vakarewa returns to Thunder

Belinda Vakarewa has signed on, Rachael Haynes will look to end her cricketing career on a winning note and the club has welcomed a new trio of internationals

Laura Jolly

10 October 2022, 10:01 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo