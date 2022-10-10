WBBL preview: Vakarewa returns to Thunder

Belinda Vakarewa has returned to Sydney Thunder, boosting their pace attack for Weber WBBL|08.

Vakarewa, who started her career at the Thunder before three seasons at Hobart Hurricanes, will add valuable experience to the club as they eye a return to finals in captain Rachael Haynes' last season.

Her addition will help over the loss of Hannah Darlington, who will miss the first half of the season with a knee injury.

"I learnt a lot in Hobart," Vakarewa, who has captured 56 WBBL wickets said. "I grew a lot as a player while I was in Tasmania, and I want to bring a bit of experience to Thunder.

"I really benefited from my time down there by experiencing different situations, and I'll want to do my best to help the team out with that."

Belinda Vakarewa is going back to where it all started // Getty

Vakarewa, who played one ODI for Australia in 2017 and was last in the national squad in early 2021, took personal leave from the game at the end of last summer and moved back to NSW earlier this year after making the call to leave Tasmania and go without a state contract for 2022-23.

The Thunder meanwhile are determined to send off Haynes on a winning note, after the Aussie champion enters her final Weber WBBL season after announcing her retirement from international and state cricket last month.

It comes after she missed the entirety of last season due to border closures and the arrival of her first child, and she is joined by a new-look group of overseas marquee players for Weber WBBL|08.

While their hopes of having England captain Heather Knight back in lime green were dashed when she underwent surgery on her injured hip, the Thunder will have two English players on their books, with Tammy Beaumont returning having been part of the WBBL|06 championship side, joined by wicketkeeper-batter Amy Jones.

Meanwhile exciting young local talents Phoebe Litchfield and Tahlia Wilson will go into the season with confidence, after scoring their maiden one-day domestic centuries against Western Australia earlier this month.

"I'm so excited, I haven't played with Rach (Haynes) for so long," Litchfield told The Scoop podcast last week. "Our whole team is really excited.

"(Her retirement) was surprising, just because she's been in such good form, but I totally understand it. She's always been a great leader (and) mentor, especially as a mentor."

Thunder blend experience with youth for WBBL|08 assault

Last year's result: Seventh (4 wins, 8 losses, 2 no results)

Coach: Trevor Griffin

Overseas players signed: 3 of 3

WBBL|08 squad: Rachael Haynes (CA contracted), Tammy Beaumont (Eng), Chloe Tryon (SA), Amy Jones (Eng), Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Jessica Davidson, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Tahlia Wilson

In: Tammy Beaumont, Chloe Tryon, Amy Jones, Belinda Vakarewa (Hurricanes)

Out: Issy Wong (Hurricanes), Kate Peterson (Sixers), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma

Possible best XI: Beaumont, Haynes (c), Jones (wk), Litchfield, Wilson, Tryon, Hall, Johnson, Darlington/Vakarewa, Smith, Bates

Key player: Rachael Haynes' leadership and skill with the bat will be crucial as she tries to quickly bring together a new-look group of overseas talent and blend it with the Thunder's outstanding crop of young talent.

The imports: Tammy Beaumont comes in with a point to prove after being dropped from England's T20I side ahead of the Commonwealth Games, while countrywoman Amy Jones will play for the Thunder for the first time having previously turned out for the Scorcher and Sixers. Don't expect to see her behind the stumps, however, with coach Trevor Griffin indicating Tahlia Wilson will retain that role ahead of the English keeper. Chloe Tryon is a force to be reckoned with, and expect middle-order fireworks from the South African.

The cult hero: Sammy-Jo Johnson. Whether it's with the new ball or with bat in hand, Johnson makes an impact wherever she goes – and has a knack for a unique wicket celebration.

The next big thing: Phoebe Litchfield. The 19-year-old just scored her first century for NSW – becoming the youngest woman to do so – and after her first full preseason out of high school, is poised to take her game to another level this summer.

The underrated performer: Sam Bates. At least, she is not underrated as far as Thunder fans are concerned, but the talented left-arm spinner does tend to fly under the radar more broadly, despite being a consistently strong performer in the WBBL.

The secondary storyline: It's Rachael Haynes' last season! The former Aussie vice-captain pulled the pin on international and state cricket last month but is going around in the WBBL one last time. Can the Thunder send her off with a bang?

The injury ward: Hannah Darlington will miss the first half of the season with a knee injury.

Fixtures

October 14 v Hurricanes, Blacktown International Sportspark

October 16 v Scorchers, Blacktown International Sportspark

October 18 v Hurricanes, Blacktown International Sportspark

October 22 v Scorchers, WACA Ground, Perth

October 23 v Stars, WACA Ground, Perth

October 25 v Heat, Allan Border Field, Brisbane

October 31 v Stars, Eastern Oval, Ballarat

November 2 v Sixers, Blacktown International Sportspark

November 4 v Heat, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

November 6 v Renegades, Blundstone Arena, Hobart

November 13 v Strikers, Centennial Park Oval, Nuriootpa

November 15 v Renegades, Manuka Oval, Canberra

November 18 v Sixers, North Sydney Oval

November 20 v Strikers, North Sydney Oval

