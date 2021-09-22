IPL on alert after new COVID-19 case

The 2021 Indian Premier League season will continue as scheduled despite Sunrisers Hyderabad quick T Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of his side's clash with Delhi Capitals on Wednesday evening in Dubai.

The positive case was detected during routine testing and the asymptomatic fast bowler has now isolated himself from the rest of the Sunrisers squad.

Six close contacts have been identified and also placed in isolation, including teammate Vijay Shankar.

The remaining members of the squad - that features Australian opener David Warner - tested negative earlier this morning, ensuring tonight's clash with the Ricky Ponting-coached Capitals would go ahead as planned.

More than four months after the COVID-19 outbreak halted the world's richest Twenty20 tournament, the IPL resumed on Sunday with Chennai defeating reigning champions Mumbai.

With India grappling with a surge of COVID-19 cases, the eight-team league was suspended near its halfway stage in May after two franchises reported several positive cases.

The rest of the league was subsequently shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which also hosts this year's Twenty20 World Cup beginning next month.