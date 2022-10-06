Who is Australia's men's T20 GOAT?
Ahead of the T20 World Cup, we're asking you to help us decide who is the greatest Australian male T20 player of all time
cricket.com.au
6 October 2022, 04:00 PM AEST
We're on the hunt for the best ever male T20 cricketer from Australia.
In the lead up to the T20 World Cup, we want you to have your say in a series of head-to-head match-ups that will help us settle on the greatest short-form player to come from this country.
We've narrowed the field down to a shortlist of 16 of the best, with the winner to be revealed on the eve of Australia's opening match of the tournament, against New Zealand on October 22.
Cast your votes over the next 15 days by checking out our Instagram and Facebook stories.
Match-up one: Shane Watson v Chris Lynn
Shane Watson
T20 matches: 343
Runs: 8821
Strike rate: 138.3
Highest score: 124*
Wickets: 216
Economy rate: 7.90
Chris Lynn
T20 matches: 241
Runs: 6656
Strike rate: 143.38
Highest score: 113*
Match-up two: Adam Zampa v Andrew Symonds
Adam Zampa
T20 matches: 212
Wickets: 245
Economy rate: 7.30
Best bowling: 6-19
Andrew Symonds
T20 matches: 93
Runs: 2141
Strike rate: 147.35
Highest score: 117*
Wickets: 52
Economy rate: 8.03
Best bowling: 5-18
Match-up three: David Warner v Shaun Tait
David Warner
T20 matches: 329
Runs: 10,884
Strike rate: 141.40
Highest score: 135*
Shaun Tait
T20 matches: 171
Wickets: 218
Economy rate: 7.97
Best bowling: 5-32
Match-up four: Cameron White v Aaron Finch
Cameron White
T20 matches: 240
Runs: 5469
Strike rate: 126.33
Highest score: 141*
Aaron Finch
T20 matches: 360
Runs: 10,817
Strike rate: 139.88
Highest score: 172
Match-up five: Adam Gilchrist v Marcus Stoinis
Adam Gilchrist
T20 matches: 102
Runs: 2622
Strike rate: 140.28
Highest score: 109*
Marcus Stoinis
T20 matches: 203
Runs: 4128
Strike rate: 134.5
Highest score: 147*
Wickets: 89
Economy rate: 8.90
Best bowling: 4-15
Match-up six: Dan Christian v Brad Hodge
Dan Christian
T20 matches: 393
Runs: 5736
Strike rate: 138.55
Highest score: 129
Wickets: 276
Economy rate: 8.45
Best bowling: 5-14
Brad Hodge
T20 matches: 277
Runs: 7406
Strike rate: 131.28
Highest score: 106
Wickets: 65
Economy rate: 7.80
Match-up seven: Mike Hussey v David Hussey
Mike Hussey
T20 matches: 161
Runs: 4569
Strike rate: 124.9
Highest score: 116*
#OnThisDay in 2010, Mike Hussey played one of the most remarkable #T20WorldCup innings of all time, smashing 60* off 24 balls to take Australia to the final! pic.twitter.com/OGXIphjW2R— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) May 14, 2019
David Hussey
T20 matches: 267
Runs: 6097
Strike rate: 133.2
Highest score: 100*
Wickets: 68
Economy rate: 7.47
Match-up eight: Mitch Starc v Glenn Maxwell
Mitch Starc
T20 matches: 115
Wickets: 162
Economy rate: 7.43
Best bowling: 4-15
Glenn Maxwell
T20 matches: 370
Runs: 8316
Strike rate: 151.28
Highest score: 154*
Wickets: 130
Economy rate: 7.64
Best bowling: 3-10
Men's T20 World Cup 2022
Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures
Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT
Oct 25: v 1A, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT
Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT
Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT
Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT