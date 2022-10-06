Who is Australia's men's T20 GOAT?

We're on the hunt for the best ever male T20 cricketer from Australia.

In the lead up to the T20 World Cup, we want you to have your say in a series of head-to-head match-ups that will help us settle on the greatest short-form player to come from this country.

We've narrowed the field down to a shortlist of 16 of the best, with the winner to be revealed on the eve of Australia's opening match of the tournament, against New Zealand on October 22.

Cast your votes over the next 15 days by checking out our Instagram and Facebook stories.

Match-up one: Shane Watson v Chris Lynn

Shane Watson

T20 matches: 343

Runs: 8821

Strike rate: 138.3

Highest score: 124*

Wickets: 216

Economy rate: 7.90

From the Vault: Watson smacks SCG T20 ton

Chris Lynn

T20 matches: 241

Runs: 6656

Strike rate: 143.38

Highest score: 113*

Lynn equals BBL record with 11 sixes at the SCG

Match-up two: Adam Zampa v Andrew Symonds

Adam Zampa

T20 matches: 212

Wickets: 245

Economy rate: 7.30

Best bowling: 6-19

Andrew Symonds

T20 matches: 93

Runs: 2141

Strike rate: 147.35

Highest score: 117*

Wickets: 52

Economy rate: 8.03

Best bowling: 5-18

From the Vault: Roy sends Kiwis to all parts

Match-up three: David Warner v Shaun Tait

David Warner

T20 matches: 329

Runs: 10,884

Strike rate: 141.40

Highest score: 135*

Shaun Tait

T20 matches: 171

Wickets: 218

Economy rate: 7.97

Best bowling: 5-32

Shaun Tait in full flight was great to watch! #AUSvWI Which of the Aussie quicks are going to turn it up against the West Indies when they square off on October 5 & 7? pic.twitter.com/BH7c4mykFC October 2, 2022

Match-up four: Cameron White v Aaron Finch

Cameron White

T20 matches: 240

Runs: 5469

Strike rate: 126.33

Highest score: 141*

Aaron Finch

T20 matches: 360

Runs: 10,817

Strike rate: 139.88

Highest score: 172

Match-up five: Adam Gilchrist v Marcus Stoinis

Adam Gilchrist

T20 matches: 102

Runs: 2622

Strike rate: 140.28

Highest score: 109*

Adam Gilchrist's rapid T20 knock against England

Marcus Stoinis

T20 matches: 203

Runs: 4128

Strike rate: 134.5

Highest score: 147*

Wickets: 89

Economy rate: 8.90

Best bowling: 4-15

Match-up six: Dan Christian v Brad Hodge

Dan Christian

T20 matches: 393

Runs: 5736

Strike rate: 138.55

Highest score: 129

Wickets: 276

Economy rate: 8.45

Best bowling: 5-14

Christian's one-over blitz breaks Bangladesh backs

Brad Hodge

T20 matches: 277

Runs: 7406

Strike rate: 131.28

Highest score: 106

Wickets: 65

Economy rate: 7.80

Match-up seven: Mike Hussey v David Hussey

Mike Hussey

T20 matches: 161

Runs: 4569

Strike rate: 124.9

Highest score: 116*

#OnThisDay in 2010, Mike Hussey played one of the most remarkable #T20WorldCup innings of all time, smashing 60* off 24 balls to take Australia to the final! pic.twitter.com/OGXIphjW2R May 14, 2019

David Hussey

T20 matches: 267

Runs: 6097

Strike rate: 133.2

Highest score: 100*

Wickets: 68

Economy rate: 7.47

Match-up eight: Mitch Starc v Glenn Maxwell

Mitch Starc

T20 matches: 115

Wickets: 162

Economy rate: 7.43

Best bowling: 4-15

Glenn Maxwell

T20 matches: 370

Runs: 8316

Strike rate: 151.28

Highest score: 154*

Wickets: 130

Economy rate: 7.64

Best bowling: 3-10

Magic Maxi blasts away doubters with epic ton

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's T20 World Cup 2022 fixtures

Oct 22: v New Zealand, SCG, 6pm AEDT

Oct 25: v 1A, Optus Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v 2B, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for a full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture