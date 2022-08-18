T20 Max bolstered by Bash talent ahead of launch

Big Bash players Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen and James Seymour are the latest interstaters to join Queensland Cricket's KFC T20 Max, which gets underway tonight at Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane.

The addition of the trio offsets somewhat the withdrawals of Tasmania pair Jordan Silk and Jake Doran (Norths), who have both suffered hamstring injuries on the eve of the three-week tournament.

Sixers spinner Manenti will replace Silk at Redlands, while Strikers 'keeper-batter Nielsen will link up with Norths in the absence of Doran.

QUICK SINGLE Aussie stars commit to Big Bash as tickets go on sale

Seymour, who was a replacement player with the Renegades last summer, will line up with Wynnum-Manly, who have also recruited Zak Foulkes, a 20-year-old Canterbury allrounder with first-class and List A experience in New Zealand.

Foulkes' Canterbury teammate Fraser Sheat has signed with the Sunshine Coast.

The tournament kicks off this evening, with a Valley side led by Usman Khawaja and boasting the BBL talents of Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth and Cameron Boyce, taking on a Gold Coast line-up that looks set to contain Brisbane Heat players Michael Neser, Matt Kuhnemann, Max Bryant and Xavier Bartlett.

Elsewhere, NSW batsman Lachlan Hearne, who was contracted to the Thunder last season, will join Toombul where he will play alongside fellow Blues Jay Lenton and Param Uppal.

Lenton was a replacement player for the Sydney Sixers last season after previously playing with the Thunder, while Uppal is a former Australian Under-19 player who has spent time in the Thunder and NSW systems.

Gold Coast have also named Josh Kann in their squad, with the allrounder, who played for the Hobart Hurricanes last season, currently in action with the Cricket Australia XI in the NT Strike League in Darwin.

Queensland Cricket has confirmed that equal prizemoney will apply to the men's and women's tournaments, with $7,500 up for grabs in each ($5,000 to the winners, $2,500 to the runners-up), while Kayo Freebies will carry 12 games across the two tournaments.

Other notable players appearing in the men's tournament include: Beau Webster (Melbourne Stars), Ben Cutting (Sydney Thunder), Liam Guthrie (Brisbane Heat), Nick Larkin (Melbourne Stars), Clint Hinchliffe (Melbourne Stars), Josh Lalor (Melbourne Renegades), Nick Hobson (Perth Scorchers), Jake Lehmann (Brisbane Heat), Arjun Nair (Sydney Thunder), Chris Sabburg (Perth Scorchers), Nick Bertus (Sydney Sixers), Mitch Owen (Hobart Hurricanes), Spencer Johnson (Adelaide Strikers) and Nathan McSweeney (Brisbane Heat).

Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat contracted players will also play across the competition as part of their pre-season build-up. Final squads and team lists TBC Thursday.

Week One Fixtures:

Thursday, August 18

6.30pm: Valley v Gold Coast, Ian Healy Oval

Friday, August 19

6.30pm: Northern Suburbs v Redlands, Ian Healy Oval

Saturday, August 20

9.30am:

Wynnum-Manly v Northern Suburbs, Bill Albury Oval

University of QLD v Western Suburbs, Alan Pettigrew Oval

Sunshine Coast v South Brisbane, Trevor Hohns Field

12pm: Redlands v Toombul, Peter Burge Oval

1.30pm:

Gold Coast v Ipswich, Bill Pippen Oval

Wynnum-Manly v Sunshine Coast, Bill Albury Oval

Northern Suburbs v University of QLD, Alan Pettigrew Oval

Sandgate-Redcliffe v Valley, Trevor Hohns Field

6.30pm: Toombul v Western Suburbs, Ian Healy Oval

Sunday, August 21

9.30am:

South Brisbane v Valley, Norman Gray Oval

Western Suburbs v Sandgate-Redcliffe, Graceville #1

Ipswich v Redlands, Baxter Oval

Gold Coast v Toombul, Ivor Marsden #1

1.30pm:

Sunshine Coast v Northern Suburbs, Kerry Emery Oval

University of QLD v Wynnum-Manly, Ken Mackay Oval

South Brisbane v Sandgate-Redcliffe, Norman Gray Oval

Western Suburbs v Valley, Graceville #1

Ipswich v Toombul, Baxter Oval

Redlands v Gold Coast, Ivor Marsden #1

Monday, August 22

6.30pm: University of QLD v South Brisbane, Ian Healy Oval

Tuesday, August 23

6.30pm: Sandgate-Redcliffe v Sunshine Coast, Ian Healy Oval