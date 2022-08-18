T20 Max bolstered by Bash talent ahead of launch

Top Queensland stars including Test players Khawaja and Labuschagne tune up for big summer with club T20 competition

Adam Burnett

18 August 2022, 01:06 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo