ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

All you need to know for the T20 World Cup

Everything you need to know before the opening delivery of the T20 World Cup, including broadcast details, squads and fixtures

Martin Smith

16 October 2021, 04:25 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo